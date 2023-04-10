Watch Now
NewsPositively Milwaukee

Actions

Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Big Girl and Happy!

Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Big Girl and Happy!
Posted at 12:21 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 13:21:41-04

Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Big Girl and Happy!

Big Girl and Happy are a bonded pair of rabbits, which means you get two pets for one adoption fee!

Staff with the Humane Animal Welfare Society say around Easter time, they see a lot of rabbit adoptions, and then quite a few rabbit surrenders later on. Staff want to remind potential pet parents that rabbits are a lifetime commitment of 5-8 years. Rabbits require exercise, feeding, play and stimulation for a full life.

If you’re interested in adopting Big Girl and Happy or any other pet at the HAWS Shelter, reach out to HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Spelling Bee Digital 480x360.png

Local News

Watch the MPS Spelling Bee Finals live on TMJ4