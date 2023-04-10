Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Big Girl and Happy!

Big Girl and Happy are a bonded pair of rabbits, which means you get two pets for one adoption fee!

Staff with the Humane Animal Welfare Society say around Easter time, they see a lot of rabbit adoptions, and then quite a few rabbit surrenders later on. Staff want to remind potential pet parents that rabbits are a lifetime commitment of 5-8 years. Rabbits require exercise, feeding, play and stimulation for a full life.

If you’re interested in adopting Big Girl and Happy or any other pet at the HAWS Shelter, reach out to HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

