Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Beyonce, Dale and Poof!

MILWAUKEE — Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Beyonce!

Beyonce is a 15-year-old domestic shorthair cat. She’s front paw declawed and ready for a new home!

Beyonce also has some lovely roommates at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha. Dale is a 2-year-old tabby. Staff with HAWS say he was brought in as an emaciated stray with plenty of parasites. Now, he’s ready to join your family!

Don’t miss meeting Poof, a 3-year-old longhair domestic cat. He came to the HAWS shelter with a leg injury. Staff tried to treat it but ended up deciding to amputate. Staff say he’s learning to be a tripod very quickly and it won’t be long before Poof is ready for adoption!

The HAWS Colony Room allows cats to live in a social setting, which is better for their physical and mental health. It also helps potential families better visualize how a cat might behave at home.

If you’re interested in adopting Beyonce, Dale or Poof, reach out to shelter staff at HAWSpets.org or by calling 262-542-8851.

