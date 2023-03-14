Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Zuper!

Zuper is a 10-year-old dog. Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say he’s smart, sweet and already knows several cues and commands, like sit and down. Zuper is a big fan of treats, so he’d be easy to teach new tricks. He also loves walks!

Because Zuper is a little bit older, he’s selective about the dogs he befriends – he prefers gentler, slower dogs. So, staff at HAWS say they’d want to do a test before putting Zuper in a house with dogs already. Staff would also recommend a home with older children who can respect Zuper’s space.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip