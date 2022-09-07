MILWAUKEE — Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Winnie!

Winnie is an 8-month-old lop-mix rabbit staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Winnie is super soft and sweet. She’s even working on her litter box training. Rabbits are very smart and social and can be trained on quite a few different skills.

Did you know that rabbits love baby keys? If you adopt Winnie, that might be your first investment as a new pet owner! Winnie will also need something to chew on, like a wooden block.

Some people do let their rabbits free-roam at home, but you’re going to want to do some rabbit-proofing first.

If you’re interested in adopting Winnie or any of the other animals available at HAWS, reach out to HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

