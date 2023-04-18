Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Wilbur!

Wilbur is a 4-year-old domestic short-haired cat. Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say he’s curious and loves to explore! Wilbur loves to walk on a harness and leash and loves spending time on the porch. So, if you adopt Wilbur, get ready for lots of supervised outdoor time!

Wilbur is very gentle and loving. Staff at HAWS say he’d do well in any home setting. For more information on adopting, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

If you’re looking for another way to get involved with animals this year, HAWS also offers its yearly summer camps. Kids can attend at the main shelter in Waukesha or the Shallock Center for Animals in Delafield. You can learn more about those programs by following this link.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip