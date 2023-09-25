Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Vegar!

Vegar is a 2-year-old Havana mix rabbit staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Staff at HAWS say Vegar is a hoot! She’s curious, playful and uses a litter box.

Vegar has a strong personality, so staff at HAWS recommend she go home with someone who has experience with rabbits. Vegar has a lot to say about how she wants to be treated and how her life should look, and HAWS staff say she’s not afraid to tell you!

If you’d like to learn more about Vegar or any of the other pets available for adoption at the HAWS shelter, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

