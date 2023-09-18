Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Sweet Potato!

Sweet Potato is an 8-week-old female puppy staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.

Sweet Potato may not be at the shelter when you come in to see who is available for adoption. But staff at HAWS say they have quite a few puppies in right now and are getting new ones all the time.

If you’d like to learn more about Sweet Potato or any of her puppy friends, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

