Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Sugar!

Sugar is an 8-year-old domestic shorthaired cat. She could do well in a home with dogs, but staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County would like to make sure a proper introduction is done first. Sugar would do well in just about any home –especially one looking for a sweet, cuddly kitty! Even though she’s 8 years old, Sugar still has a lot of fun and pep in her step.

If you’d like to adopt Sugar or any other animal at the HAWS shelter, head over to HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

