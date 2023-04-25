Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Steamroller!

Steamroller is a sulcata tortoise staying with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Staff there says she’s young, but aren’t sure exactly how old she is because Steamroller came in as a stray. But, this little girl has a lot of growing to do! Sulcata tortoises can live 100 years and grow to 100 pounds.

Tortoises like these are a really fun and entertaining pet. Steamroller is very gentle, and will even eat right out of your hand. She’ll need a lot of space to dig and burrow. As the weather warms up, you can take Steamroller outside to enjoy the sunshine – just make sure the area is secure and you’re keeping an eye on her.

If you’re interested in Steamroller or any of the other pets available at HAWS, reach out to 262-542-8851 or visit HAWSpets.org.

