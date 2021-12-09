Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Stan Lee!

Stan Lee is an angora lion head rabbit. Stan was unfortunately left behind in an apartment, so staff at the Human Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County aren’t sure how old he is. But, he’s very sweet! Staff at the shelter say he’d do well in a family with kids and is very tolerant of being handled. He might even be able to bond with another rabbit, if you already have one in your home.

The holiday season is upon us, and HAWS has some great gift ideas for the animal lover in your life. HAWS is accepting donations in remembrance or honor of a pet or family member, who has either passed away or is still with us. You can also check out HAWS’ wish list!

Visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851 for more information on charitable giving, or for more information about adoptable pets.

