Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Squirtle!

Squirtle the Turtle is a 10-year-old yellow bellied slider. She’s been with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County for some time – she needed some extra care at the shelter before she could be put up for adoption. Squirtle has finished her medical treatments and is ready for a home!

Squirtle loves to soak up the warmth of her heating lamp. But, when she’s not sunning herself, she loves to take a quick swim or to play with ping-pong balls. She eats pellets and fresh veggies. Squirtle will need a large tank – at least 100 gallons. But, once she’s home, Squirtle loves to come to the front of the tank to visit with you.

If you’d like to find out more about Squirtle or any of the other animals available at HAWS, call 262-542-8851 or visit HAWSpets.org.

