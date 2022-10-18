Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee pet of the Week: Spaceship!

Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Spaceship!

The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County isn’t just cats and dogs – the shelter also has a Small Animal Nook full of fabulous pets! You might be interested in observational pets, which are animals that aren’t really cuddly but still have a lot to offer! Watching a turtle or a fish swim around and interact with its tank mates can be a really positive experience for the right pet owner.

Spaceship is one of those observational pets. He’s a red-eared slider turtle. He came to HAWS in need of some shell care but now he’s ready for his forever home.

You might also like Igloo, another red-eared slider. Igloo keeps ping pong balls in his tank for enrichment, and staff at HAWS love watching him play. He also loves frozen shrimp.

Evan and Ben are adult male zebra finches. Birds are very social and Evan and Ben are a bonded pair – which means two pets for the price of one adoption fee!

Don’t let Big Bird’s name confuse you – he’s actually a gerbil, and one of HAWS’ longer-term residents. He’s about a year old and needs 6-9” of bedding to burrow in.

If you’re interested in finding out more about any pet at HAWS reach out to HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

