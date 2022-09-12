Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Solo!

Solo is a three-year-old domestic short-haired cat. She was found living outdoors before coming to stay at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Solo does great with being handled and loves a good snuggle. Solo gets along with other cats, is very gentle and would do well in a family.

If you’re interested in spending more time with cats at HAWS, the shelter has several community programs. You might be interested in the Trap, Neuter, Release program. Staff at HAWS say it’s the best way to keep the population of an outdoor cat colony in check.

HAWS is also looking for barn homes for cats that aren’t a good fit for home adoptions. These cats would be great for keeping mice at bay in a barn, vineyard, stable or another similar setting.

If you’re interested in finding out more, reach out to HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

