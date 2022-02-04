Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Schnitzel!

Schnitzel is a 1-year-old mixed breed male dog. He’s a big boy at about 65 pounds, but staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say he’s an all-star.

He’s good with children and other dogs, and staff think he’d do well with cats, too. He’s a super smart, sweet boy. He’s very treat motivated, which will help with training!

Staff at HAWS say Schnitzel came to them as a stray. He was pretty skinny then, and had quite a few health issues, so Schnitzel has come a long way. Now, he’s ready for a home!

If you’re interested in Schnitzel or any other animal with HAWS, call 262-542-8851 or visit HAWSpets.org.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip