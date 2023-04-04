Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Rowdy

Rowdy is a one-year-old mixed-breed female dog staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Staff says she’s a smart girl who already knows plenty of cues, like “sit,” “down,” and “place.”

Staff say Rowdy would do well in a family with other dogs – she loves playing! She also loves water – whether it’s a swimming pool or a pond, Rowdy would make a great swimming buddy!

If you’re interested in Rowdy or any of the other pets at the HAWS shelter, reach out to HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

