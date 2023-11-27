Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Rosie!

Rosie is a 2-year-old mixed breed dog staying with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Rosie is crate-trained and loves hiking. Staff at HAWS say she’s curious, affectionate, and loves to play. They would recommend Rosie go to a home without other dogs and with kids over the age of 12.

Rosie could really use a new family – she’s been at the HAWS shelter since July!

If you’re interested in creating a fur-ever home for her or any of the other animals staying at the HAWS shelter, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

