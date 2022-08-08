Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Pluto and Minnie!

Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Pluto and Minnie.

Pluto is a male and Minnie is a female. They are a bonded pair of cats who are almost three years old. Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County are hoping someone will adopt them before their next birthday!

Bonded pairs are great for bargain hunters - for one adoption fee, you get to take home two loving pets. Pluto and Minnie are a sweet, outgoing pair of cats who would make a great addition to most homes.

HAWS also offers summer and day camps that focus on relationship building and strength between kids and adoptable animals. If you have kids that might like to spend more time with animals or if you’re looking to adopt, head to HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851 to learn more.

