Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Pig Pen!

Pig Pen is a one-year-old adult neutered male guinea pig. Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say he’s very friendly and fun to play with.

Guinea pigs can live up to 9 years, so keep that in mind when adopting one. They typically live in a cage, but staff with HAWS say there’s lots of creative ways to give Guinea pigs more space and enrichment. Guinea pigs are great for children and a great pet for families.

If you’re interested in adopting Pig Pen or any other pet at HAWS, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

