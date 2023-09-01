Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Pebbles and Phoebe!

Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Pebbles and Phoebe.

Pebbles and Phoebe are a pair of bonded Guinea pigs staying with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. One is a domestic short-hair, and one is an Abyssinian. They’re 3-4 years old. Because they’re a bonded pair, that means you get two great pets for just one adoption fee!

Pebbles and Phoebe are both very gentle, playful, and sweet. Staff at HAWS say Guinea pigs make great pets for people who don’t have the space for a cat or a dog, and sometimes they’re a better fit for people who have allergies to other mammals.

If you’d like to learn more about Pebbles and Phoebe or any of the other Positively Milwaukee pets at the HAWS shelter, reach out to HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip