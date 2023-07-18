Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Patches!

Patches is a 2-year-old domestic short-haired cat staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Patches is neutered and up to date on all his shots and vaccinations.

Patches is a big cuddle bug! He’s also tolerant of dogs and would do well with respectful canine friends. He also does well with other cats and is very gentle, so he’d do well in a home with kids.

If you’re interested in Patches or any other pet available for adoption at the HAWS shelter, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

