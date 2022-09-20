Watch Now
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Nessie!

Nessie is about a year old and a foster dog through the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.
Posted at 5:20 AM, Sep 20, 2022
Nessie is about a year old and a foster dog through the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. She comes to the shelter pretty often to meet potential fur-ever families!

Nessie does great with other dogs and loves to play, but she’s not a fan of cats. She would do best with kids over 12 because of her energy levels. She’d love to move into a quiet, chill home setting. Nessie is super smart and very playful!

If you’re interested in finding out more about Nessie or any other pet at the HAWS shelter, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

