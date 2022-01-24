Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Mya!

Mya is a ten-year-old domestic short hair cat. Mya has been at the Human Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County for some time, and staff believe it’s because she needs a special urinary health diet. You can pick up the food for Mya’s diet at pet stores or your veterinarian’s office. It’s about the same price as any other quality pet food.

Mya loves being brushed and would do well in a home with other cats and/or older children. Even though she’s 10, Mya still has plenty of love and life in her.

If you’d like to adopt Mya or any of the other pets at HAWS, please visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

