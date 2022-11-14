Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Molly!

Molly is a four-year-old grey and white short-haired cat staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Unfortunately, she arrived there after her owner needed to move into a healthcare facility.

Molly is a little scared to meet new people and needs some time to warm up. But, once you have her trust Molly is quite the chatterbox!

If you're interested in adopting Molly or any other pet at the HAWS shelter reach out to HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

