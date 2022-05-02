Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Martha the Dog!

Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Martha!

You may remember this five year old mix breed staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Staff with HAWS named her the Pet of the Week again because she’s been at the shelter for a year and they’re desperate to find Martha a home.

Martha is a complex girl and when able to be her best self, she is incredibly chill and very able to entertain herself with Kong toys and bones. Martha loves independence but she’s also down for a really good cuddle. Martha is not an early riser, there is no waking this girl up and going. She needs time to stretch and unwind in the morning before she goes out for her constitutional. But once she’s up, she is absolutely a ham and loves her toys and belly rubs and is obsessed with rolling in the wet grass. Her tail is always wagging and her body is always wiggling.

During her time spent in foster care away from the HAWS shelter, Martha was diagnosed with one of the most severe cases of separation anxiety HAWS has ever seen. Because of her struggles, Martha will need a very experienced caretaker and a very specific home environment that has time and the ability to help treat her. But, that’s the one of the benefits of having animals at HAWS long term – staff receive a lot of information about that animal to help find them the right home while they receive a lot of love and attention all day long. HAWS has a task force that’s responsible for general enrichment and management plans for all of the dogs at the shelter, with an emphasis on dogs that remain there for longer periods. Martha’s adopters will not be alone and will have tremendous support and resources from HAWS to help with the transition from her being a shelter dog to your beloved family member.

Even if you can’t adopt Martha, you can help HAWS by spreading the word, volunteering at the shelter, fostering or by donation.

For more information, please go to HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

