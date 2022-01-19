Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Martha!

Martha the dog has been with the Human Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County since April of 2021. She’s four years old. Staff with the shelter don’t really know why Martha hasn’t been adopted because she’s a really sweet girl. She’s super playful, loves toys, and is an independent lady.

Martha would need to be the only pet in the house, but HAWS staff have had a lot of training opportunities with her, and Martha has great leash manners. Martha already knows several cues, like sit and down.

If you’d like to adopt Martha or any other pet at the HAWS animal shelter, call 262-542-8851 or visit HAWSpets.org.

