Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee pet of the Week: Marley.

Marley is a 10-years-young hound dog mix at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. When you go on walks, expect that nose to hit the ground for sniffs! But don’t let her age fool you – Marley has a ton of pep in her step! She is very treat-motivated -- If you have a snack to offer, Marley is going to take it very gently. Marley likes people of all ages and would do well in almost any setting. She’s tolerant of other animals, but would want to meet your existing pets before moving in.

If you’re interested in adopting the friendly, loving Marley – or any other pet at HAWS – reach out to the staff at 262-542-8851 or visit HAWSpets.org.

