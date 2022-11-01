Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Macchiato!

Macchiato is just a kitten and has quite a few siblings – Cortado, Cappuccino, and Matcha. Don’t forget their mom Samantha! The whole family was surrendered to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County because their owner didn’t have the resources to care for all of them. They’re all available for adoption in pairs or individually.

For more information on buying the entire Café of Kittens or their mom Samantha, reach out to HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

