Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Luke!

Luke is a 1-2 year old mixed breed dog. He is just wonderful! Luke was part of the foster program with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. He lived with a family with older children and two other dogs, so staff with HAWS knows he’ll do well in a similar home.

Luke has also had some training! He knows commands for “sit,” “shake,” and “down.” Staff with HAWS say he’s a smart boy with a lot of energy.

If you’re not ready to adopt a pet, but still want to help the HAWS mission, fostering is a great way to do that. Fostering an adoptable animal for even a few weeks can help staff at HAWS learn a lot of useful information about that pet.

Reach out to staff at HAWSpets.org or call them at 262-542-8851 to help pets that are Pawsitively Milwaukee.

