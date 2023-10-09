Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Lola the Kitten!

Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Lola!

Lola is a 9-week-old kitten staying with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Staff there say she’s loveable and cuddly! She was found as a stray by a good Samaritan and spent some time in foster care. Now Lola is a big girl ready to get adopted!

If Lola isn’t available by the time you make a trip over to the HAWS Shelter, don’t worry! She’s representative of all the adorable kittens currently available for adoption.

If you’d like to learn more about Lola or any other pet staying at HAWS, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip