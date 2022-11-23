MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Lola!

Lola is a 5-month-old mix breed puppy who arrived at the Humane Animal Welfare Society via Transport. Unfortunately, she had a pretty bad leg injury and had to have her back leg amputated. But, it doesn’t slow Lola down! She spent some time recovering in foster care and is now ready for her forever home.

Lola isn’t the only pup to arrive via transport – HAWS regularly receives animals from areas that are overpopulated. Recently, a HAWS transport even had to make an emergency landing at a golf course! If you’re interested in donating to defray the cost of transports and that emergency landing, the staff at HAWS would be very grateful. Your donations also help support the pets at the shelter.

Just visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

