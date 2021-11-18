Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Leroy!

Leroy is a two year old mixed breed dog. Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say he’d do best with older children because of his strength. Staff say Leroy is super playful and energetic and would make a great running or hiking partner.

Leroy is a smart dog who has done well in training. Staff at HAWS say he’s got the potential to learn a lot of great tricks!

As part of HAWS “Thanks for Giving us a Home” promotion, Leroy’s adoption fee has been cut in half. That deal applies to any animal at the shelter six months or older.

If you’d like to learn more about adopting, you can call HAWS at 262-542-8851 or visit HAWSpets.org

