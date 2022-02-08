Watch
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Larry!

Posted at 11:26 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 12:26:34-05

Larry is a senior cat with long, black fur. Even though he’s 12 years old, staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say Larry still has plenty of life in him and he likes to explore.

Larry is very friendly and loves to be held and brushed. Staff HAWS describe him as a true companion, who just wants to be close by. Larry would do best in a calm, laid-back home. He would probably do well with other cats, as long as they have a similar energy level.

If you’d like more information about adopting Larry or any of the other pets at HAWS, call 262-542-8851 or visit HAWSpets.org.

