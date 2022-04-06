Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Ladybug!

Ladybug is a six year old dog staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Staff at the shelter recommend she be the only pet in the home. Because she has so much energy and strength, staff also recommend that Ladybug only be in homes with kids 10 years or older.

While Ladybug has been with HAWS, she’s been learning a lot of tricks and skills to get ready for her forever home! Staff say she’s improved a lot and is ready to show off for a new family. Whoever takes this cutie home should be ready to keep up on her education!

If you’re interested in adopting Ladybug or any of the other animals at HAWS, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

