Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Joaquin!

Joaquin is a four-year-old long-haired cat. He came to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County as a stray.

Joaquin is very inquisitive and extremely interested in whatever you’re doing. He’s also super soft! Joaquin would do well in a home with lots of space to explore.

Because Joaquin is a long-haired breed, he will need extra grooming – make sure you have your brushes and combs at the ready! But, Joaquin is great with being handled, so grooming could be a great bonding experience for you both.

If you’re interested in learning more about Joaquin or any other animal available at HAWS, visit their website at HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

