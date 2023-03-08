Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Jack!

Jack is a seven-year-old mixed-breed dog. Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say he would do best in a home without any other dogs, but they say Jack will make up for that with his affection and love. Jack is a very active dog who is smart and food motivated, so he’ll be fun to work with!

Staff at HAWS are also getting ready for their summer camps for kids. You can sign up to attend in Waukesha or at the Shallock Center for Animals in Delafield.

If you’re interested in learning more about HAWS activities or adoptable pets, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

