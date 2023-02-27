Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Grape!

Grape is seven-month-old male domestic short-haired kitten staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Staff at HAWS say he’s a purr-monster who loves being pet!

Grape would do well in any family. HAWS staff say he’s very active, resilient and sweet.

To successfully acclimate a new cat to your home, HAWS staff recommend you set up a “base camp.” That’s just a small space where you can introduce your cat to your home and family slowly. A mudroom, bathroom, bedroom, or large closet will all work fine – it’s just meant to give your new kitty space to be alone.

Then, you can start scent sharing, by bringing items from other rooms in your house into that space. Open more rooms up to your cat over the next few days, and feel free to take your time! Staff at HAWS say this process could take two weeks.

If you’re interested in adopting Grape or any other pet at the HAWS Shelter, reach out to HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

