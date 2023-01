Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Fancy!

Fancy is a one-year-old cat staying with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Staff say she gets along great with dogs and would do great in just about any home. Fancy is also a cuddler who loves to be pet and held!

If you’re interested in Fancy or any of the other pets available at HAWS, reach out to HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

