Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Everest the Dog!

Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Everest!

Everest is 1 ½ year old mixed breed dog who came to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County via transport. When shelter staff checked Everest in, they noticed he had a leg injury – it’s an old one that doesn’t cause him pain currently, but it healed a bit crooked and is now that leg is a bit shorter than the others.

Staff with HAWS say Everest is a little bit shy. They’d love to see Everest adopted into a home with a dog around his age, because he thrives with canine companionship. Kids in the home should be around 8 or older, and patient enough to understand Everest might need some space.

HAWS staff say Everest is a sweet boy who has made huge strides. They’d love to find him just the right family to give him a forever home!

If you’re interested in Everest or any other animal at the HAWS Shelter, reach out to 262-542-8851 or visit HAWSpets.org.

