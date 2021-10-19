Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Easton the dog!

Easton is a 6 month old mixed breed. Easton is good with other dogs, but the staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County would recommend he be in a home without cats. He's good with kids, but HAWS recommend older kids because Easton is still learning not to jump up on people!

Fortunately for Easton and his future owners, HAWS offers several behavioral services, including consults, basic manners, agility and stunt work. Consults are free for any HAWS adoptee for the lifetime of the pet.

If you're looking for help, head over to HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

