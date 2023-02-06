Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Dozer!

Dozer is a five-year-old mixed breed dog staying with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.

He would need to be the only pet in your life, and go to a home without other dogs or cats. Staff with HAWS say he’d do well with kids around 8 or older because Dozer is a strong boy who likes to play.

Dozer is a loyal friend who gives people he’s bonded with limitless affection. He might take a little while to warm up to you, but once he does you have a friend for life. Staff with HAWS recommend you come visit him once or twice before officially adopting Dozer so he can get to know you.

For more information on adopting Dozer or any other pet at the HAWS Shelter, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

