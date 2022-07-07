Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Doogie!

Doogie is a 2-year-old mixed breed dog currently staying with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.

Doogie is very active and would love to be your hiking or jogging partner. He already has great leash skills and is working on others, like "sit," "down," and "wait." Doogie also loves a good game of tug or fetch!

He'll need to be the only pet in your home, but Doogie will make up for being a solo act with lots of charm and character.

To find out about adopting Doogie or any other pet at the HAWS Shelter, reach out to HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

