Watch Now
NewsPositively Milwaukee

Actions

Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Diesel!

Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Diesel!
Posted at 1:10 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 14:10:35-05

Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Diesel!

Diesel the dog is a big boy – staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say he takes up more of the couch than they do!

Diesel would do well in a home where he has other dogs to play with, but no cats. He’d do best with older children, just because he’s so large.

Diesel is very smart and picks up on new skills quickly. Staff at HAWS say he’d do great with trick training and potentially agility courses.

If you’d like to find out more about Diesel, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Community Baby Shower 480X360.png

Support families in need with our Community Baby Shower