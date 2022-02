MILWAUKEE — Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Deb!

Deb is a 3 year old American pit bull mix. Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say she loves kids and does well with other dogs when properly introduced. But, Deb is not cat friendly.

HAWS staff say Deb is waiting patiently for her forever home. If you’re interested in adopting her or any other pet at the shelter, please call 262-542-8851 or visit HAWSpets.org.

