MILWAUKEE — Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Copper!

Copper is a 7-year-old mix breed dog. Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say he’s a wonderful guy who loves belly rubs. Copper knows a lot of cues, including sit, down, scoot and high-five. Staff at HAWS also think someone trained Copper not to get on the furniture, because it takes a lot of coaxing to get him on a couch.

Copper can do well with other dogs, but he is selective and prefers calm friends. Staff at HAWS say he would do well in any family with any aged kids. He’s a pretty resilient guy who just wants a lot of love and a few treats.

If you’re interested in Copper or any other pet at the HAWS shelter, reach out at 262-542-8851 or visit their website at HAWSpets.org.

