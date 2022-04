Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Cooper!

Cooper is a 2-year-old mixed breed dog. Staff at the Human Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say he would do well in a family with kids and potentially other dogs. He does have some fear of men, so proper introductions are important. Staff say Cooper is loving and energetic!

If you’re interested in finding out more about Cooper or any of the other pets available for adoption at HAWS, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

