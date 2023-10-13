Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Carwash!

Carwash is a rescued Red Devil Cichlid staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Cichlids are a very active and engaging type of fish.

Staff says Carwash would need a larger tank in his permanent home – at least 55 gallons, although he’d be happy with more! You should also be prepared for an amateur interior designer! Carwash likes to rearrange the props and toys in his tank as often as he can.

If you’re interested in adopting Carwash or any other pet available at HAWS, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

