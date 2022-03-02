Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Bubbles!

Bubbles is a 5-year-old domestic short haired cat. Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say she’s a super friendly, cuddly girl, but she’s not good at sharing her person’s love. So, Bubbles would do best as the only cat in the home.

HAWS staff say you can also help the shelter out by being a pet foster parent. As the temperatures warm up, there are a lot more animals that need a safe place to stay! You can fill out an application online. HAWS will provide you with all the necessary supplies and healthcare for the animal. All you need to provide is love and care!

If you’re interested in adopting or fostering, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

