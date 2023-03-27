Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Blaine!

Blaine is a 1-year-domestic short hair female kitten. Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say she’s very observant, curious and playful! Blaine gets along well with dogs, and would do well in a lot of home settings.

Not ready to adopt but still want to help support the HAWS mission? Stop by the Memorabilia Madness sale on Saturday, April 1st from 10AM – 3PM. Shop for great items like autographed footballs, helmets, bobbleheads and sports cards. Every purchase helps support the shelter!

For more information, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

