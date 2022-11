Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Betty!

Betty is a two-year-old mixed-breed dog who loves being outside for sniffy walks. Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say she also loves a Kong toy with peanut butter. Betty does well with other dogs and cats, but she’s very young and full of energy! So, keep that in mind when making introductions.

If you’re interested in adopting Betty or any other pet at HAWS, reach out to 262-542-8851.

