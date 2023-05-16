Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Axel

Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society say Axel the dog is lovely and fun to be around! He’s eager to learn new tricks and skills and is very food motivated.

Axel does well with other dogs, but staff at HAWS say he should go to a home without cats. They would also recommend he go to a home with older children because he’s large with a lot of puppy-like energy.

If you’re interested in adopting Axel or any other pet at the HAWS shelter, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

